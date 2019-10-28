Ben Askren Mulling Retirement After UFC Singapore Loss

Ben Askren is now 1-2 under the UFC banner and he is giving retirement a consideration.

Askren was hoping to rebound from his five-second knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal back in July. To do that, he needed to get past Demian Maia at UFC Singapore this past Saturday (Oct. 26). “Funky” couldn’t make it happen as he was choked out in the third round.

Ben Askren May Hang Up His Gloves For Good

Askren appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show and he admitted that now might be the time to retire (via BJPenn.com).

“I mean retirement is definitely something I’m considering. I’d be lying to you if I said I was not,” Ben Askren said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “It is a time-cost analysis. I have a lot of things I want to do in my life. I’m a really busy guy. I have a lot of things I am passionate about and love. Not training specifically, but to and from setting stuff up, I spend 30 hours a week on MMA related stuff. Can I place my time better somewhere else is definitely a thought process that crosses my mind.

“That being said, two more things if I may. All I wanted was an opportunity, that is all I ever said I wanted,” he added. “And, I got my opportunity, so it would be hard to be bitter or disgruntled in any way because I had the opportunity I wanted to and I have not been able to execute on that opportunity and that is on me. That is kind of one thought process.”

There have been many takes on Askren’s UFC run thus far. “Funky” was previously unbeaten at 19-0-1 and captured Bellator and ONE Championship gold. Some believe Askren caught a lucky break with his win over Robbie Lawler and was never as good as many thought. Others say that the 35-year-old got his spot on the UFC roster too late.

Do you think Ben Askren should retire, or does he still have some fight left in him?