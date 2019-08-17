Ben Askren Not Happy With Anthony Pettis Over Comments On KO Loss

There may be a rift brewing between teammates Ben Askren and Anthony Pettis.

Last month, Askren shared the Octagon with Jorge Masvidal in a grudge match. While many expected to see the classic grappler vs. striker bout, “Gamebred” had other plans. Masvidal knocked out Askren in five seconds with a flying knee.

In an episode of UFC Embedded, Pettis is seen talking to Masvidal’s teammate and close friend Yoel Romero. “Showtime” said the following of Masvidal.

“Good for him. Bro I was happy as f*ck man. You know that’s my teammate but that was a f*cking beautiful ass knockout.”

Ben Askren Responds To Anthony Pettis’ Remarks

Bellator prospect Dillon Danis took a piece of the clip and brought it to Askren’s attention. “Funky” admitted that he didn’t take too kindly to the conversation.

I agree Dillon this is unacceptable. @Showtimepettis and I aren’t bffs but I thought we had a respect and kinship where feelings and statements like this did not happen. I hope Anthony can clear this up and make his feelings transparent. I don’t need fake friends. https://t.co/SW1dBZoV8m — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) August 17, 2019

“I agree Dillon this is unacceptable. [Anthony Pettis] and I aren’t bffs but I thought we had a respect and kinship where feelings and statements like this did not happen. I hope Anthony can clear this up and make his feelings transparent. I don’t need fake friends.”

Askren and Pettis train together at Roufusport. “Showtime” is set to take on Nate Diaz tonight (Aug. 17) in the co-main event of UFC 241. Askren has predicted an easy win for Pettis.

“I think Anthony wins pretty easily. Anthony’s really a diverse striker and we saw Nate struggle with the leg kicks against Conor in their second fight. What Nate really relied on in the Conor fights was his gas tank cause Conor obviously doesn’t have one or a very, very small gas tank. And Anthony doesn’t have those same gas tank issues. So I think Anthony just continues to kind of pick him apart for the whole 15 minutes.”

What do you make of Anthony Pettis’ comments on Ben Askren’s KO loss?