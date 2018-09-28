Ben Askren Not Impressed By Nate Diaz’s Latest Scare Strategy

Ben Askren has reacted to a recent post that Nate Diaz put on one of his social media accounts.

In the post, Diaz continued to hype that there could be at 165-pound division created in the UFC. If you recall, Diaz and his next opponent, Dustin Poirier have tried to force the UFC to make this new division and let them fight for the title in the main event of the upcoming UFC 230 pay-per-view event.

It should be noted that the UFC has downplayed this possibility of creating this division and stated that they are still trying to make the main event for this show.

It wasn’t that long ago that Askren called it a career after his fight against longtime mixed martial artist Shinya Aoki, who is best known for his lightweight run and has even competed at featherweight, back in November of 2017. Askren made it known that he wanted to retire at the right time so he can avoid long-term injuries.

Diaz recent posted a photo on Twitter with the caption, “165lbs don’t be scared ..” This led to Askren reacting to it by writing, “Nothing about you is very scary. Arms the size of a noodle, takedown defense like a middle schooler and very amateur smack talk. I highly doubt anyone is scared of someone who is 6-6 in his last 12.”

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City.