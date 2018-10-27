Ben Askren Pokes Fun At Dana White Following UFC Trade

It looks like Ben Askren is now a part of the UFC roster. The UFC and ONE Championship have reportedly agreed to terms on the trade of Demetrious Johnson for Ben Askren. Johnson has reportedly been released of his UFC deal and is now allowed to sign with ONE. In turn, Askren has been released of his contract with ONE and will sign with the UFC.

This is the first major trade between two top-tier mixed martial arts (MMA) organizations. As for Askren, he and Dana White have had their issues with one another in the past. However, it looks like they’ll put those aside in order to do business together. As it turns out, White actually has Askren blocked on Twitter at the moment.

In the wake of his trading to the UFC becoming official, Askren took to Twitter to poke fun at his new boss, telling him to unblock him:

“Hey BOSS, time to unblock me ;)”

What do you think about Askren finally coming to the UFC?