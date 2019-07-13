Ben Askren Pokes Fun At KO Loss, Jorge Masvidal Responds

Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal have exchanged words even after UFC 239.

On July 6, Askren and Masvidal shared the Octagon. Many anticipated the classic grappler vs. striker matchup. What fight fans got to witness was the fastest knockout in UFC history. Masvidal starched Askren in just five seconds with a flying knee.

Askren & Masvidal Have Twitter Banter Following UFC 239

Many have praised Askren for the way he’s handled himself following the loss. Masvidal hasn’t been as impressed as he feels “Funky” simply got his comeuppance. Askren took to his Twitter account to poke fun at his knockout loss:

If I can’t remember it that means it didn’t happen right??? — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) July 12, 2019

Masvidal used this as an opportunity to hurl a “super necessary” jab at Askren.

“You’re also undefeated. [GOAT] of press conferences. [Super necessary].”

It didn’t take long for Askren to respond.

I’ll count that as 2-1 against you. You type this between bites at IHOP https://t.co/DtqRBP2kxz — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) July 12, 2019

Askren’s loss to Masvidal is the first defeat of his professional mixed martial arts career. He’s been knocked down four spots in the UFC welterweight rankings and now finds himself in the ninth spot. As for “Gamebred,” he is now the number three ranked UFC 170-pounder.