Ben Askren Responds To Conor McGregor’s Recent ONE Comments

Earlier this week, UFC star Conor McGregor took an odd shot at ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong. The UFC and ONE Championship recently pulled off the first major trade in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. Demetrious Johnson was sent to ONE in exchange for Ben Askren.

As a result, many believe the UFC is planning on shutting down the flyweight division. Several flyweight fighters were released from their UFC deals recently. However, the UFC just booked TJ Dillashaw vs. Henry Cejudo for the 125-pound title, making the situation much more interesting.

Prior to that bout being announced, however, McGregor took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. He seemed to point blame at Sityodtong for several 125 pounders losing their UFC gigs:

“You must now take all the 125lbers that have been let go, Chatri. You talk all of this Martial Art and respect talk, yet your greed has directly cost more than half a fighting division it’s chance to earn income for their family. Have respect @ YODCHATRI. Sign the division.”

Askren then responded to McGregor, providing an interesting theory that takes a shot at the Irishman at the same time:

“I mean Featherweight survived without @ TheNotoriousMMA in it, flyweight can’t survive without @ MightyMouse ?? Are you telling us DJ>CM???”

What do you think about Askren’s response to McGregor?