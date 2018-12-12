Ben Askren Responds To UFC 233 Being Postponed

Ben Askren didn’t take long to talk about UFC 233 being postponed.

Earlier today, UFC officials announced that their planned Jan. 26 pay-per-view has been scrapped. The promotion is in the process of moving fights from the card to other events. The UFC couldn’t find a suitable headliner in time.

Ben Askren Talks UFC 233 Postponement

Askren was set to make his UFC debut against Robbie Lawler on the card. Here’s what he told ESPN regarding news of the nixed event:

“I was ready and willing to save the day for my new bosses. Heck, I’m ready to fight tomorrow. If Robbie needs a little more time get ready to lose to me, so be it. Though I’d be more than happy to fight in Brooklyn and then kick his ass on March 2.”

From the quote, it appears Askren implies that he will meet “Ruthless” on March 2 instead. Ariel Helwani reported that while the move isn’t finalized, the UFC is hoping to go through with that plan:

The current plan is to move Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler to Las Vegas on March 2, sources say. Not finalized just yet but that’s what they want. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 12, 2018

A “super fight” between UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and UFC bantamweight title holder T.J. Dillashaw was initially booked for UFC 233. When UFC Brooklyn was in need of a headliner, the bout was moved. While officials hoped Woodley would defend his welterweight title on the card, those plans went up in flames.

