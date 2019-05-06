Ben Askren Reveals Why He Feels Jorge Masvidal Dislikes Him

Ben Askren believes he’s discovered the root of Jorge Masvidal’s dislike for him.

On July 6, Askren and Masvidal will clash inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will be featured on the UFC 239 card. There’s a chance that this bout could have title implications.

Askren Has A Theory On Masvidal’s Dislike For Him

Last month, Masvidal told Ariel Helwani that Askren was a corny punk who talked trash before he even made a name for himself in the UFC. During his own appearance on Helwani’s ESPN show, Askren gave his take on Masvidal’s comments:

“If I had to put words into his mouth for him, I would say he’s pissed that a punk white kid has came into the UFC and is making over double him and I’ve had no history in the UFC. And so in his head that’s unjust and he doesn’t like that and that’s unfair. To that I would say, well listen there’s a reason I made my brand so valuable and there’s a reason I get paid what I do. And if you look at any type of metrics, which you have Ariel so you can verify this for me, my numbers are looking pretty damn good Jorge so suck it.”

When Askren meets Masvidal inside the Octagon, it’ll be his second fight under the UFC banner. Askren made his UFC debut back in March. He submitted former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in controversial fashion.