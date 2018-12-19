Ben Askren Ridicules Colby Covington’s IQ and Credibility

With Colby Covington’s title shot plans becoming more in question by the day, one potential bout that new UFC welterweight Ben Askren claimed was on the table for UFC 233 was a fight between himself and Colby Covington. Colby Covington scoffed at this possibility before questioning if such a bout would even be legal:

“Let’s be honest. No commission would approve this fight,” Covington said on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” earlier this week. “I mean, he’s not even ranked in the top one-hundred so it would be a slaughter.

Ben Askren got quite the kick out of that and addressed Covington’s comments on his Instagram page (via MMANytt):

“Yo, I know I just made a picture post about this, but I was laughing,” Ben Askren said. “I was laughing to myself and I had to share this with you.

“Colby is so dumb. Go back and see my previous post and see that he said that no commission would sanction me fighting him. And I was thinking about how stupid he has to be to believe that there’s actually someone else that stupid to believe his lie.

“I mean, can you imagine? If you take Colby’s IQ and cut it in half, we’re in the single digits. That is how stupid he must think some fans are. Because I can’t think of anyone I’ve ever met in my entire lifetime that has such a low IQ that they would actually believe what he is saying.”

Ben Askren would then conclude with some parting advice for Covington:

“Colby, you’re losing your gimmick. Please tell us something that’s slightly believable…and maybe go back to school so your IQ goes up at least a couple points.”

Do you agree with Ben Askren? Is Colby Covington making claims that are a bit too wild, even for him?