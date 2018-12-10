Ben Askren Rips “Hypocrite” Kamaru Usman

Ben Askren has officially been booked for his first UFC fight. Askren will take on former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 233 in January. However, that hasn’t stopped Askren from calling out several other top UFC 170 pounders. Recently, Askren took to his Instagram to call out Kamaru Usman.

Askren seems to take issue with Usman avoiding him, and chasing a fight with former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington instead. “Funky” called Usman a “hypocrite” for slamming Covington for avoiding a fight with him, meanwhile avoiding a fight with Askren. Askren doubled down on his challenge to Usman for January 26th at UFC 233, and said he hopes Usman shows up.

This was a weird thing to say considering he’s already booked against Lawler (via MMA Fighting):

“Mr. Usman, we find ourselves in a situation where you are looking like quite the hypocrite,” Askren said. “As we all know, Mr. Tyron Woodley is injured, can’t fight Colby. We know you want to fight Colby.

“We know Colby’s a scared little b*tch, and that’s fine. But I have made my services available to you for a fight on January 26 and now you’re trying to play the same game as Colby is. Colby’s ignoring you, now you’re ignoring me.

“Listen, I know you hear me because you have a measly little 30,000 Twitter followers, a tiny amount of the social media following that I do. I know you hear me, Marty, so make sure you respond to this.

“Don’t be a hypocrite, don’t be a little b*tch like Colby. I’ll be there, January 26. I hope you’re there also.”

What do you think of a match-up between Askren and Usman?