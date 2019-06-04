Ben Askren Roasts Nate Diaz After Saying He Is The King Of The Lightweight Division

Nate Diaz is set to return to the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC 241. There, the Stockton native will take on Anthony Pettis at welterweight. Although many fans wanted the trilogy bout against McGregor, Diaz shut that down.

Why he shut it down is because Diaz said he is already the king of the lightweight division.

“I’m just done with the 155 thing. That’s in the past,” Diaz said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I think it’s time to fight at a more comfortable weight class. There’s nothing for me there. I already did everything. Beat everybody. I feel I’m the king of that division anyways. I mean, I am the king of that division. So I’m just going to leave it where it’s at. There was no love for it. There’s no opponents there. That s—‘s weak.”

That got a quick reply from undefeated welterweight, Ben Askren who seemed amused by the comment.

I think @NateDiaz209 may be a better troll than @stephenasmith his record at LW is 7-6😂 https://t.co/neSuO9kZp0 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) June 3, 2019

Diaz is actually 11-6 as a lightweight with his last win coming back in 2015 against Michael Johnson. Since then, he had the two McGregor fights at welterweight and now this upcoming bout at welterweight, as well.

But, the Stockton native has fought for the lightweight title before, but he lost that fight to Benson Henderson.