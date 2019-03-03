Dana White On Askren vs. Lawler: ‘That Was A Bad Stoppage’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White isn’t a fan of the Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler stoppage.

Askren made his UFC debut last night (March 2). He shared the Octagon with Lawler on the main card of UFC 235. Lawler launched Askren in the air early in the fight and had him land on his head. He then teed off on Askren on the ground, bloodying him in the process. Askren held on and started having success with his wrestling. He locked in a bulldog choke and referee Herb Dean stopped the fight as he thought Lawler was out. “Ruthless” protested immediately.

Dana White Sounds Off On Askren vs. Lawler Stoppage

Speaking to reporters during the UFC 235 post-fight press conference, White made his feelings on the stoppage clear (via Damon Martin):

“Bad stoppage. We had a debate, me, the referee and the commission over being choked out. I’ve been choked out many times before, too, and one of the things you don’t do is jump right up and say ‘what the f—k did you just do’. It never happens that way. That was a bad stoppage. It happens. What are you going to do. It sucks. It was a good fight.”

White went on to say that a rematch is possible:

“We want to do the fight again. We’ll figure it out.”

Time will tell if a rematch does indeed transpire. Askren ended up telling media members that he wanted to fight the winner of Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal next. That fight will go down in London on March 16.

Do you think Robbie Lawler should get a rematch with Ben Askren?