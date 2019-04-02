Ben Askren Reveals Brief Run-in With Jorge Masvidal

If Ben Askren is to be believed, then he had a run-in with Jorge Masvidal at UFC London.

Last month, Masvidal collided with Darren Till in enemy territory. The bout took place inside the O2 Arena in London, England. Masvidal silenced the crowd with his brutal second-round knockout victory over “The Gorilla.”

Ben Askren Details Run-in With Jorge Masvidal

Askren was in attendance for UFC London. By the end of the night, he was calling for a bout with Masvidal next. During an appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Askren claimed that he had a run-in with Masvidal at UFC London (via MMAMania.com):

“I’m standing upstairs, then he walks up the stairs. So I say, ‘Hey, Jorge is here.’ And then he gets pissed. It doesn’t take anything to piss these guys off, it’s kind of funny. Just like the Marty scene. All I said was, ‘You are not going to make me sit next to Marty, are you?’ And he got irate. It doesn’t not take much to make these guys mad. It’s kind of hilarious. So he starts cussing at me, I look at him, smile and he walks by to do his interview and that was it. Obviously I am not going to fight this guy in the hotel, I fight in the Octagon for a lot of money. But there was definitely no running away or me wishing him good luck or anything like that. It was a simple exchange and I don’t know why he felt the need to lie about it.”

Askren and Masvidal have a agreed to a July clash. Contracts have yet to be signed and there’s no guarantee that the bout will be held on the UFC 239 card. MMA News will keep you up to date once the bout is made official.