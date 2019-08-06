Ben Askren Says Jorge Masvidal Should Thank Him

Ben Askren believes Jorge Masvidal should be thanking him.

At UFC 239, the two met in a very interesting fight. There, should Askren win, he said he would get a title shot next. But, that never happened, as instead, he was knocked out in five-seconds by a flying knee.

Now, Askren believes Jorge Masvidal should be thanking him as he made him popular and a lot of money.

“I will acknowledge that I made him this popular,” Askren said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show (transcript via MMA Mania). “I brought the best in him, So it’s fine, it’s part of the game. We were the most anticipated fight by far on the biggest card of the year. And it definitely wasn’t because Jorge decided not to show up to two different press events. It was because I made it that way.

“Jorge can say I’m a dick, or whatever the hell he wants to say about me, but if he wasn’t so rude, he should probably say, ‘Thank you for making me a lot of money,’” Askren added.

However, with the way the two were talking about each other pre and post-fight, it seems unlikely he will say thank you. But, Askren has at least put it out there that he thinks Masvidal should.