Quote: Ben Askren Should Give Up His Hodge Trophy To Robbie Lawler After UFC Debut

One notable mixed martial arts (MMA) figure believes that Ben Askren should give up his Hodge Trophy to Robbie Lawler after his UFC debut.

It’s safe to say that Colby Covington was not impressed by Ben Askren’s UFC debut against Robbie Lawler. “Funky” took a bad beating in the opening minutes of the contest, actually getting taken down by Lawler and battered on the ground. Askren was able to establish dominant position himself and locked in a bulldog choke.

Although Lawler never tapped or lost consciousness, referee Herb Dean admittedly made a mistake and called the fight early. Despite this, it still goes down as a victory in the record books for Askren. Covington was backstage at UFC 235 for the event, and had some words with Askren over his fight.

Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Covington continued to take shots at the former Bellator and ONE welterweight champ. After getting taken down and mauled by Lawler, Covington suggests that Askren give up his wrestling Hodge Trophy to “Ruthless”:

“How could you be impressed?” Covington said. “Ben Askren, he got dropped on his head. Let’s be honest, he should give his Hodge Trophy, that wrestling trophy, to Robbie Lawler, because Robbie Lawler took him down more times than he took Robbie down.

“And if it wasn’t for Herb Dean saving his life, he was going to get his head knocked into the first row. So the guy needs to run that back with Robbie Lawler and actually get a UFC win before he can start talking about the top of the mountain. He hasn’t done anything in this sport.

“He’s a 36-year-old virgin. A little science school nerd. So I don’t really have anything to say. He’s a bum. He can’t even throw a punch.”

What did you think about Askren’s UFC debut against Lawler?