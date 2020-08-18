Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Ben Askren Thinks Sean O’Malley ‘Needs To Grow Up’

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Ben Askren doesn’t exactly think that Sean O’Malley went out on his shield at UFC 252.

O’Malley shared the Octagon with Marlon Vera in the co-main event of UFC 252. Early in the fight, O’Malley suffered an ankle injury. Vera capitalized and finished “Sugar” via TKO. After the bout, O’Malley was stretchered out of the UFC APEX to receive medical attention.

Ben Askren Rips Sean O’Malley’s UFC 252 Exit

Askren spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani following UFC 252 and shared his thoughts on O’Malley being stretchered out after suffering the first loss of his pro MMA career (h/t MMAJunkie).

“He wanted to just be out of there for whatever reason,” Askren said Monday while stepping in to co-host ESPN’s “DC & Helwani.”

“If they tried carting me out because of an ankle injury, I would’ve fought someone over that,” Askren said. “You’re not putting my ass on a stretcher because I got an ankle injury. I got one other good leg, and I’m gonna hop all the way to the back. Leave me the eff alone. I think he needs to grow up. …”

O’Malley had a ton of momentum going into his bout with Vera. This was especially true after his highlight-reel knockout win over Eddie Wineland. While Vera was widely considered to be O’Malley’s toughest test to date, “Sugar” was the betting favorite.

Going into the bout with Vera, O’Malley had a perfect pro MMA record of 12-0. He was already starting feuds with former UFC champions Henry Cejudo and Cody Garbrandt. He even went back-and-forth with current UFC bantamweight title holder Petr Yan.

O’Malley is facing a lengthy sit. He must be cleared by an orthopedic doctor before he can return to the Octagon. Otherwise, he’ll be out until Feb. 2021.

MMAJunkie

MMA

Henry Cejudo Slams Sean O’Malley Over UFC 252 Loss

Former UFC "champ-champ" Henry Cejudo believes Sean O'Malley laid an egg at UFC 252. O'Malley shared the Octagon with...
Read more
Editorials

7 Takeaways From UFC 252

UFC 252 had the two, arguably, best heavyweights in MMA. Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier squared off and Miocic walked away from...
Read more
MMA

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz Set For UFC Showdown On Sept. 26

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz is a go for Sept. 26 but the stakes are unclear. ESPN's Brett Okamoto...
Read more
MMA

Jon Jones Says He’s Vacated UFC Light Heavyweight Title

It looks like Jon Jones is no longer the UFC light heavyweight champion. Jones had been ruling the roost...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Says Eye Poke Doesn’t Take Away From Stipe Miocic’s UFC 252 Win

UFC president Dana White doesn't believe an eye poke in the UFC 252 main event can be used as an excuse.
Read more

Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. Threatens To Pull Out Of Mike Tyson Boxing Match

Roy Jones Jr. finds the delay with his bout against Mike Tyson to be unacceptable. Jones Jr. and Tyson...
Read more
MMA

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 29 Live Results

Another edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series goes down tonight (Aug. 18). The UFC Apex in Las...
Read more
Boxing

Paige VanZant & Manager Detail Multi-Million Dollar BKFC Deal

Paige VanZant is cashing in with her move to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. VanZant had been competing under the...
Read more
MMA

Brandon Moreno Thinks Cody Garbrandt Knows He Doesn’t Deserve UFC Flyweight Title Shot

Brandon Moreno feels Cody Garbrandt doesn't truly believe he deserves a shot at the UFC flyweight title. Garbrandt will...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains What Lightweights Need To Do To Earn Title Shot

Khabib Nurmagomedov makes it clear to everyone, if you beat Dustin Poirier you can earn a title shot. Nurmagomedov...
Read more
MMA

UFC 252 Medical Suspensions: Cormier & O’Malley Facing Lengthy Sits

The UFC 252 medical suspensions are in. The event took place on Aug. 15. UFC 252 was held inside...
Read more
MMA

Jon Jones Says He’s Vacated UFC Light Heavyweight Title

It looks like Jon Jones is no longer the UFC light heavyweight champion. Jones had been ruling the roost...
Read more
MMA

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz Set For UFC Showdown On Sept. 26

Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Blachowicz is a go for Sept. 26 but the stakes are unclear. ESPN's Brett Okamoto...
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier Expresses Gratitude In Statement Following UFC 252

Daniel Cormier is grateful after competing for the final time. Cormier challenged Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship...
Read more
MMA

Henry Cejudo Slams Sean O’Malley Over UFC 252 Loss

Former UFC "champ-champ" Henry Cejudo believes Sean O'Malley laid an egg at UFC 252. O'Malley shared the Octagon with...
Read more
MMA

UFC Lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov Unsure Of Retirement Plans

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't sure when he'll retire. Nurmagomedov has been perfect throughout his MMA career. "The...
Read more
