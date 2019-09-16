Ben Askren To Conor McGregor: Shut Up & Actually Take A Fight

Ben Askren is tired of Conor McGregor’s jaw jacking on social media.

McGregor hasn’t been seen in action since Oct. 2018 when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. That is of course if you’re not counting his incident with a bar patron back in April. TMZ released footage showing McGregor punching a man inside The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin.

Ben Askren Urges Conor McGregor To Shut Up & Fight

Askren was a guest on the latest edition of ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. During his appearance, Askren criticized McGregor for continuing to talk trash without competing (via LowKickMMA.com).

“I get to have an opinion. I like MMA, if I want to have an opinion, I get to have an opinion, and my opinion is, a Dustin Poirier fight is a good option for Conor, Conor should shut up, stop trying to act too good for it – take the fight, take a fight, take any fight, we don’t care,” Askren said.

“We just want to hear you shut up on social media and actually take a fight. I mean, give me a damn break. It’s been a year? More than a year? Before that, another year. It’s like, come on man. Get in there and shut up. No more Tweets lets fight already. Conor can Tweet. He just can’t Tweet about fighting anyone without fighting, or saying he’s too good for fighting anyone without hopping in there. So he can Tweet about whatever he wants. Just not about saying, ‘I’m tough I’m gonna fight,’ unless you actually fight.”

Askren is scheduled to do battle with Demian Maia on Oct. 26. The welterweight clash is set to headline UFC Singapore. This will be Askren’s first bout since suffering a record-setting knockout loss back in July.