Ben Askren Trash Talks Jorge Masvidal: Why You Mad, Bro? (Video)

Top-ranked UFC welterweights Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal will face one another on the main card of this weekend’s (Sat., July 6, 2019) UFC 239 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The stakes for the fight are high, as the winner may get a title shot. That opportunity arose when perceived contender Colby Covington signed on to fight Robbie Lawler in August.

It hasn’t exactly been the most cordial build-up to the crucial fight. Masvidal predicted a very violent end for ‘Funky’ this Saturday night. For his part, the always-entertaining Askren has repeatedly called out Masvidal for skipping media appearances for the fight. It could be argued Askren is looking ahead to bigger things, as he claimed he will call out champion Kamaru Usman in Vegas.

But he must get past Masvidal first. Askren pushed the bad blood to a fever pitch at today’s UFC 239 media day (via TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter) with some in-the-face trash talk. Askren goaded “Gamebred” with a repeated series of ‘Why you mad, bros?’ that will certainly rile up the Florida-based boxer. Check it out here: