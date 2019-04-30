Ben Askren Says He’d Treat MMA Fighters Better If He Ran A Promotion

Ben Askren believes he’d do right by professional mixed martial artists as a promoter.

Askren is the fifth-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight. He had a successful, albeit controversial, promotional debut with a submission win over Robbie Lawler. “Funky” is set to collide with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 on July 6. The winner could be next in line for a title opportunity.

Askren On What He’d Do As A Promoter

During the latest edition of MMA Junkie Radio, Askren said he believes promoters don’t have to bring down their fighters:

“Honestly, maybe I don’t know the full scope of it, right? But, I think I could do things better by fighters. I think I could be more honest. I’ve had multiple promoters lie about me. I could be honest and do well by the fighters. I don’t think you have to (expletive) on the fighters all the time in order to have a good promotion.”

Askren has enjoyed success outside of the UFC, capturing gold under the Bellator and ONE Championship banners. He’ll look to do the same as a UFC welterweight. The current champion is Kamaru Usman, who is set to meet Colby Covington later this year.

Do you think certain promotions mistreat their fighters?