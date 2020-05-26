Ben Askren Trolls Conor McGregor With His Own GOAT List

Ben Askren is aware of Conor McGregor’s GOAT list and he’s decided to create one of his own.

McGregor caused a ruckus on social media after declaring himself at least the number two greatest mixed martial artist of all time. The “Notorious” one also said a strong case could be made for him being tied at number one with Anderson Silva. McGregor feels his lightweight and featherweight UFC title wins along with his exciting fighting style outweigh the fact that he never had a title defense.

Ben Askren Creates His Own GOAT List

Askren hopped on his Twitter account to reveal his list of seven fighters who he believes deserve to be in the GOAT conversation.

7 People in discussion for MMA GOAT. Some have much better cases than others, but all have cases. Fedor and BJ would have had cases had they retired earlier.



GSP

Anderson

DJ

Khabib

Jon Jones

DC

Henry — Hyzerbomb Ben (@Benaskren) May 25, 2020

“7 People in discussion for MMA GOAT. Some have much better cases than others, but all have cases. Fedor and BJ would have had cases had they retired earlier.

GSP

Anderson

DJ

Khabib

Jon Jones

DC

Henry”

Askren went on to troll McGregor, explaining why the “Notorious” one shouldn’t even be in the conversation.

Conor never defended either of his belts and loss to Nate Diaz takes him out of conversation https://t.co/mycSeFhKL8 — Hyzerbomb Ben (@Benaskren) May 25, 2020

“Conor never defended either of his belts and loss to Nate Diaz takes him out of conversation.”

McGregor drew the ire of Jon Jones when explaining why he placed him at fourth. The former UFC “champ-champ” believes Jones was attempting to take the easier route at heavyweight by avoiding champion Stipe Miocic in favor of Francis Ngannou. Jones responded by saying McGregor should try regaining UFC gold and defending it before considering himself the GOAT.