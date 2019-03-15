Ben Askren Predicts Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal & UFC London Co-Headliner

Ben Askren will be in attendance for UFC London and he’s given his picks for the event’s marquee bouts.

There’s no doubt that Askren wants to meet the winner of UFC London’s main event between Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal. “Funky” has been poking at Till and Masvidal, but he seems to have some more banter with “The Gorilla.” Till even crashed Askren’s Q&A session.

Ben Askren Reveals His Picks For UFC London’s Marquee Match-ups

The official Twitter account of UFC Europe posted a video of Askren giving his predictions for Till vs. Masvidal and Leon Edwards vs. Gunnar Nelson (via BJPenn.com):

“My prediction for the co-main event tomorrow night is that Gunnar Nelson is just going to be a little too much in the grappling department. I think Leon Edwards is a really good striker, but Gunnar Nelson is just going to overwhelm him with the grappling. For the main event, you have Jorge Masvidal vs. Darren Till. I think they’re both pretty well-rounded strikers. I think Darren Till is going to be a little better, a little bigger, a little younger and he’s going to get the upper hand on Jorge.”

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC London. The event takes place tomorrow (March 16) inside the O2 Arena in London, England. We’ll be providing live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Do you agree with Ben Askren’s UFC London predictions?