Ben Askren & Jorge Masvidal Agree To July UFC Bout

It looks like Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal will collide in July.

Askren traveled to UFC London expecting Darren Till to get past Masvidal. “Funky” had been building a beef with Till prior to that bout. Things didn’t work out Askren’s way as Masvidal knocked Till out cold. Askren has since been calling for a fight with Masvidal, but “Gamebred” hasn’t expressed much interest. Things can quickly change.

Ben Askren vs. Jorge Masvidal All But Locked

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani took to his Twitter account to claim that Masvidal has verbally agreed to a fight with Askren on July 6 at UFC 239:

Jorge Masvidal has verbally agreed to fight Ben Askren on July 6 in Las Vegas, according to sources. UFC wanted June 8 but that date didn’t work for Masvidal. Askren tells me that date works for him, too. Hoping to finalize it shortly. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 29, 2019

“Jorge Masvidal has verbally agreed to fight Ben Askren on July 6 in Las Vegas, according to sources. UFC wanted June 8 but that date didn’t work for Masvidal. Askren tells me that date works for him, too. Hoping to finalize it shortly.”

Sources told MMA News that the fight is agreed for “International Fight Week” with details about the date and location still to be determined. In the past, the UFC has put together cards for “International Fight Week” outside of a pay-per-view. It’s possible that Askren vs. Masvidal could be headed in that direction.

Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on this fight.