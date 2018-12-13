Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler Rescheduled for UFC 235 in March

Ben Askren will have to wait a little bit longer for his Octagon debut after his fight against Robbie Lawler was rescheduled for UFC 235 on March 2 in Las Vegas.

UFC officials announced the news on Thursday.

Originally, Askren was facing Lawler at UFC 233 in Anaheim on Jan. 26 but the UFC cancelled that show on Wednesday after they were unable to secure a high profile main event for the card.

With UFC 233 no longer happening, the numerous fights that were already booked for the show started to be dispersed to other surrounding events.

Askren vs. Lawler was one of the most high profile fights on the card so it didn’t take the UFC long to find the welterweight showdown a new home.

Askren has been touted as one of the biggest pickups for the UFC in recent history as the undefeated former Olympian looks to prove he’s one of the best fighters in the sport after dominant runs in both Bellator and ONE Championship.

As for Lawler, the former UFC welterweight champion is looking to bounce back from a loss to Rafael dos Anjos in his last fight as well as a year off from competition due to a torn ACL in his knee that he suffered in that bout back in 2017.

No main event has been named yet for UFC 235 but the card goes down on March 2 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.