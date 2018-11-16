Ben Askren Wants Winner Of Nick Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

Ben Askren says he’d be open to taking on the winner of the proposed Nick Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal bout.

Yesterday, it was reported that Diaz vs. Masvidal was close to being finalized for UFC 235 on March 2. Diaz hasn’t competed since Jan. 2015. Before the report came about, Masvidal said he was offered a fight with Diaz.

Ben Askren Responds To The Potential Match-up

Never one to hold his tongue, Askren took to Twitter to talk about the potential bout. Here’s what he had to say:

Give me the winner after I take out Robbie, I like easy money. https://t.co/0dso3F3mX4 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) November 16, 2018

Askren is expected to meet Lawler on Jan. 26 at UFC 233. The action will be held inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. A champion vs. champion bout will be featured on the card as bantamweight title holder T.J. Dillashaw drops down to face flyweight champion Henry Cejudo.

Colby Covington’s manager and American Top Team head honcho Dan Lambert recently revealed that a welterweight title bout was on the table for UFC 233. Lambert made it clear that he doesn’t believe champion Tyron Woodley will be ready in time due to his recovery from hand surgery.

On the same night as UFC 233, Bellator will be holding an event inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. This will be the promotion’s Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals. MMA News will be providing live coverage of both events, so be sure to stick with us for the latest updates.

If Ben Askren gets past Robbie Lawler, how do you like his chances against Nick Diaz and Jorge Masvidal?