Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Ben Askren Won’t Be Chasing A Title But He Could Be Lured To Fight Once More

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Ben Askren
Ben Askren (Photo: Christian Petersen/Zuffa)

Ben Askren plans to stay retired but for the right opportunity, he’d considered putting his gloves back on.

Askren isn’t fooling himself. At the age of 36 and coming off two straight finishing losses, “Funky” understands that his best days are likely behind him. He is successful outside of the cage with his wrestling academy and his venture into the world of bitcoin. Still, money talks.

Ben Askren Details How He’d Come Out Of Retirement

During his podcast on Rofkin, Askren discussed the possibility of fighting one more time if given the right offer (h/t MMAFighting).

“So here’s the deal: I would never make like full-fledge, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go fight, I’m gonna chase the title,’” Askren said. “But I love combat. I enjoy wrestling. I enjoy fighting. So yeah, if someone said, ‘Here’s some money, go fight one time. Here’s the right opponent, let’s have some fun.’ I probably would, you know?”

Askren was last seen inside the Octagon back in Oct. 2019. He was choked out by Demian Maia. “Funky” was coming off a five-second knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal. Following the defeat to Maia, Askren announced his retirement.

While Askren’s time under the UFC banner was short-lived, he didn’t walk away from pro competition without gold. He is a former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight title holder. Notable wins in Askren’s career came against Robbie Lawler, albeit controversial, Douglas Lima, Andrey Koreshkov, Shinya Aoki, and Lyman Good.

Askren walked away from MMA competition with a record of 19-2, 1 NC. Of those 19 victories, he earned six of them by TKO and six by submission.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceMMAFighting

Trending Articles

Boxing

Mike Tyson Responds To George Foreman’s Concern Over Roy Jones Jr. Bout

Mike Tyson has responded to the concerns of fellow boxing legend George Foreman. Tyson is scheduled to take on...
Read more
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov Plans To ‘Drown’ Justin Gaethje At UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov respects Justin Gaethje but he has no plans to take it easy on "The Highlight." Nurmagomedov is...
Read more
MMA

Conor McGregor Trashes Khabib’s Plan Against Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor has taken another opportunity to hurl a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov is set to go one-on-one...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Says Jon Jones Won’t Be Stripped Of UFC Title At This Time

UFC president Dana White says he has no plans of stripping Jon Jones of the light heavyweight title at this time.
Read more
MMA

Conor McGregor Explains How Being Hesitant On Kick Impacted First Fight With Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor has taken some time to reflect on his March 2016 loss to Nate Diaz. McGregor first fought...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Ben Askren Won’t Be Chasing A Title But He Could Be Lured To Fight Once More

Ben Askren plans to stay retired but for the right opportunity, he'd considered putting his gloves back on. Askren...
Read more
UFC

Calvin Kattar Offers To Replace Yair Rodriguez Against Zabit Magomedsharipov

Calvin Kattar is looking to avenge his loss against Zabit Magomedsharipov. On August 29, the Russian was expected to...
Read more
MMA

Yair Rodriguez Out Of UFC Main Event Against Zabit Magomedsharipov

Yair Rodriguez will not be facing Zabit Magomedsharipov on Aug. 29. Rodriguez vs. Magomedsharipov was scheduled to headline a...
Read more
MMA

Conor McGregor Trashes Khabib’s Plan Against Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor has taken another opportunity to hurl a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov is set to go one-on-one...
Read more
MMA

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 27 Results: Leavitt, Medic, & Jacoby Nab UFC Contracts

UPDATE: Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series 27 has wrapped up. Jordan Leavitt, Uros Medic, and Dustin Jacoby earned UFC contracts.
Read more
MMA

Daniel Cormier Discusses Stipe Miocic Rivalry Compared To Jon Jones Feud

Former UFC "champ-champ" Daniel Cormier is taking a look at how his rivalry with Stipe Miocic stacks up with his Jon Jones...
Read more
MMA

UFC Boss Dana White Unsure If Khamzat Chimaev Will Get Ranked Opponent Next

UFC president Dana White doesn't know whether or not Khamzat Chimaev's next opponent will be ranked. Chimaev has quickly...
Read more
MMA

Stephen Thompson On Colby Covington: He’s ‘Trying Way Too Hard’

Stephen Thompson is not impressed by Colby Covington's "gift of gab." Covington has been known to ruffle the feathers...
Read more
Boxing

UFC President Dana White Now Fully Supportive Of Mike Tyson’s Exhibition Bout

UFC president Dana White was once against the boxing return of Mike Tyson but now he's on board. White...
Read more
MMA

Tim Elliott Among 2 UFC Fighters Facing Marijuana Suspensions By Nevada

Tim Elliott and Jamahal Hill are facing possible nine-month suspensions for marijuana use according to the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
Read more
UFC

Dana White Says He Guarantees Conor McGregor Will Not Fight Again In 2020

Conor McGregor's so-called season will only have one fight. In late 2019, McGregor announced his return to MMA and...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Says Jon Jones Won’t Be Stripped Of UFC Title At This Time

UFC president Dana White says he has no plans of stripping Jon Jones of the light heavyweight title at this time.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube