Ben Askren Would Need Tyron Woodley’s Blessing For UFC Welterweight Title Shot

New UFC welterweight competitor Ben Askren says he'd need Tyron Woodley's blessing before accepting a 170-pound title fight.

By
Jon Fuentes
-
0
Ben Askren
Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC’s welterweight division has certainly opened wide up after this past weekend (Sat. March 2, 2019). Tyron Woodley was dethroned by Kamaru Usman after suffering a lopsided unanimous decision defeat. Also, Ben Askren made his successful UFC debut by submitting Robbie Lawler in the first round. Askren might be on a short list of contenders to challenge for the title next.

However, if that is the case, he won’t accept a title fight without receiving his longtime friend, training partner, and now-ex-welterweight champion Tyron Woodley’s blessing first. “Funky” had this to say on the matter during an appearance on “The MMA Hour” (via MMA Fighting):

“I thought Colby and Marty was announced [Saturday] night,” Askren said, calling Usman by his old “Marty” nickname. “Look, listen, if Colby gets screwed again, I’ve got no issue with that. Colby is a jabronie. This was a path that I haven’t even gone down, because I didn’t really see a scenario where Tyron lost to Marty.

“So I hadn’t even started thinking this way. And now that he’s calling me out, I probably have to talk to Tyron a little bit and see where we go from there.”

Askren then doubled down that he’d require the go-ahead from “T-Wood” before anything becomes official:

“Yeah, I would consult Tyron first,” Askren said. “But as long as he kind of gave his blessing, yeah. Of course.”

What do you think about Askren not wanting to take a welterweight title shot without Woodley’s blessing?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR