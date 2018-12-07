Ben Nguyen Issues Statement Following UFC Release

Ben Nguyen is the latest flyweight to be released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Nguyen was recently seen in action at UFC Adelaide on Dec. 1. Nguyen dropped a unanimous decision to former title contender Wilson Reis. It’s “Ben 10’s” second straight loss and he’s gone 2-3 in his last five fights.

Ben Nguyen Reveals His UFC Release

Nguyen recently took to his Facebook page to reveal he has been released by the UFC:

“What a journey it has been! I want to thank everyone who has supported me since day one when I set out my goal to fight in the UFC. This is one of the toughest sports in the world, and like anything we have our ups and we have downs. Unfortunately the down is that I have been released by the UFC. I may not have had the opportunity to fight for UFC gold but I’m grateful to have fought for the UFC and shared the centre spotlight with many great flyweights. I have met a lot of great people and made heaps of friends throughout my time in the UFC. These are memories I will cherish forever. I look forward 2019 and the new opportunities that may arise.”

Speculation has already run rampant on Nguyen’s next move. Many analysts and fans believe Nguyen would be the right fit for ONE Championship. It helps that Nguyen is a gamer who was active on Twitch TV for a time as ONE Championship is invested in eSports.

Do you think Ben Nguyen will end up in ONE Championship?