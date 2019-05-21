Ben Rothwell vs. Andrei Arlovski 2 Set For UFC San Antonio

They are running it back at UFC San Antonio on July 20. ESPN confirmed that Ben Rothwell vs. Andrei Arlovski 2 has been agreed to.

The two first fought way back in 2008 in Affliction where Arlovski won by third round knockout. Since then, both Rothwell and Arlovski have climbed the ranks with both becoming top contender and “Pitbull” becoming a UFC heavyweight champion.

Arlovski last fought back at UFC Fort Lauderdale where he lost to Augusto Sakai by decision to put him on a four-fight non-winning streak, with three losses and one no-contest. The 40-year-old’s last win came back at UFC 222 where he beat Stefan Struve by decision to extend his winning streak to two. The former champ has beaten the likes of Frank Mir, Travis Browne, Tim Sylvia and Fabricio Werdum among others.

Rothwell, meanwhile, is on a two-fight losing streak after losing by decision to Blagoy Ivanov at UFC Wichita. That was his first fight in nearly three years after being suspended by USADA. Before that he lost to Junior dos Santos to snap his four-fight winning streak where he beat Brandon Vera, Alistair Overeem, Matt Mitrione and Josh Barnett.

Both veterans are looking to get back into the win column and into the top-15 of the heavyweight rankings.

