Ben Saunders & Brad Katona Among 13 Fighters Cut From UFC Roster

The UFC has trimmed their roster by 13 over the past couple of weeks.

With the Contender Series coming up this summer, and several fighters going to be signed, the promotion is clearing spots. Zane Simon of BloodyElbow took to Twitter to report 13 fighters have been released including fan favorite, Ben Saunders and TUF winner Brad Katona.

After some updates, looks likely (but not certain) the following fighters are no longer in the UFC:



Daniel Spitz

Darko Stosic

Hector Aldana

Luke Jumeau

Ben Saunders :(

Salim Touahri

Martin Bravo

Brandon Davis

Polo Reyes

Carlos Huachin

Brad Katona

Grigory Popov

Lucie Pudilova — Zane Simon (@TheZaneSimon) February 11, 2020

Several fighters like Brandon Davis have confirmed this report. Other media members have confirmed with the fighters that they have been released.

The most notable name is Ben Saunders. He had two stints in the UFC where he went 4-3 and was released. He then signed in Bellator where he had a ton of success going 7-3. Saunders was then brought back to the UFC and went 6-7 with three POTN of FOTN bonuses. He is on a four-fight losing streak and was knocked out by Matt Brown at UFC 245 last time out.

Brad Katona, meanwhile, won TUF 27 at featherweight where he beat Bryce Mitchell in the tournament. Since then, he went 2-2 in the UFC including losing his last two. Yet, it was surprising he was released given there aren’t many Canadians on the UFC roster and he is still young at 28.

Both Saunders and Katona seem likely fits for Bellator. Saunders fought in Bellator and Katona is an SBG Ireland product so he can be put on the Dublin shows.

It should be no surprise to see the UFC continue to trim down the roster. The expectation is they will continue to do it as Contender Series gets closer.