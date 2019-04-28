Highlights: Benson Henderson Edges Out Adam Piccolotti At Bellator 220

Next up on the Bellator 220 main card tonight (Sat. April 27, 2019), former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson fought Adam Piccolotti at 155 pounds. It was very much a grappling battle between the pair for the most part.

Henderson and Piccolotti showcased some amazing grappling ability, with Piccolotti actually nearly sinking some chokes in a few times. However, Henderson never let himself be finished, and got some dominant positions himself. Henderson also nearly choked Piccolotti, and showed some nice work standing up. After three rounds of great fighting, the decision was made on the judges’ scorecards.

It was determined that Henderson earned the win with a split decision nod. Check out some highlights here:

Check out the dynamic FULL FIRST ROUND of tonight's bout between @AdamPiccolotti and @BensonHenderson. pic.twitter.com/0XCM2W2nAO — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 28, 2019

The hard fought win comes by way of split decision for @BensonHenderson tonight.#Bellator220 pic.twitter.com/dIWEfKDuin — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 28, 2019

