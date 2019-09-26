Benson Henderson Finds UFC’s BMF Title ‘Hilarious’

Benson Henderson isn’t dogging the UFC for its creation of the BMF title, but he does find it humorous.

On Nov. 2, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will compete in the main event of UFC 244. The welterweight bout will be contested for the one-time-only BMF championship. UFC president Dana White has said he’s willing to let Hollywood superstar The Rock put the title around the waist of the winner if he can make the event.

Benson Henderson Weighs In On BMF Title

Former UFC lightweight champion Henderson gave his take on the BMF gold during an interview with MMAFighting (via MMAMania.com).

“They can put the millions of dollars behind promotion, that’s their job, what they are supposed to do. They are a promotion company so their job is to promote things and say, ‘This is a huge fight!’ When you look at it, in reality it doesn’t really mean anything. There is no title on the line,” said Henderson while speaking to MMA Fighting.

“There’s a made up title on the line, someone just told me like five minutes ago there is that belt on the line. That’s hilarious. It’s awesome, good for those guys it’s great, but it’s hilarious.”

Henderson is set to compete on the Bellator 227 card. He’ll do battle with Myles Jury tomorrow (Sept. 27) in Dublin, Ireland. Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage.