Benson Henderson Out Of Michael Chandler Bout; Replacement Found

Benson Henderson and Michael Chandler’s rematch will not happen at Bellator Japan after all.

Henderson took to social media to announce he is out of his fight due to an injury. And, Bellator has already announced Sidney Outlaw will step-in on short notice.

“I just wanted to take the time to apologize and say that I got an injury and I will not be able to participate in the Dec. 29 festivities in Japan, so I won’t make it out there,” Henderson said (via MMA Fighting). “I got hurt, I got an injury and I can’t fight, so I’m sorry. I’m hoping that Bellator sets it up, reschedules it for later on, Chandler and I, and we can be able to settle some things.

“I just want to say sorry to all the Japanese fans, I apologize. I was excited, I was stoked to make it back out to Japan and perform for you guys once again. But, I’m going to miss it this time. I am sorry, but I’ll make it up to you guys.”

Outlaw is coming off of his Bellator debut where he beat Roger Huerta by decision. He is on a nine-fight winning streak including winning a bout on the Contender Series but did not earn a contract.

Chandler, meanwhile, is coming off of a 61-second knockout loss to Patricio Freire to lose his lightweight title. Before that, he beat Brent Primus to reclaim the title after earning a win over Brandon Girtz.

Currently, it is not known if this fight will remain the co-main event and if it will stay at a 160-pound catchweight.