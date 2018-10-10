Benson Henderson Plans To Sign One Last Deal Before Retiring

Benson Henderson plans to ride off into the sunset once he fulfills the terms of one last contract.

Henderson is set to do battle with Saad Awad this Saturday night (Oct. 13) at Bellator 208. The action will take place inside the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. Headlining the card will be a semifinal bout in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix between Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen.

Benson Henderson Wants One Last Worthwhile Deal

This will be the last fight on Henderson’s Bellator deal. While he’s been happy with Bellator, there’s no guarantee that he’ll re-sign with the promotion as this will likely be his last contract before retiring. During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, “Bendo” revealed what he’s looking for in his last contract:

“This probably will be my last contract. I don’t want to fight forever. This will be my last contract. The opportunity where I can make good money is pretty small. One more good contract, and I’ll have to retire after that. I’m definitely going to go toward whoever gives me the best deal. Of course, it would be nice to go out with an organization who really wants you, chases you and pursues you, and wants to showcase you a little bit. That’s always appreciated.”

Henderson found his greatest success under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. He captured the UFC lightweight gold and had three successful title defenses before being submitted by familiar foe Anthony Pettis. He’s gone 6-5 since losing the gold and is 2-3 inside the Bellator cage.

Where do you think Benson Henderson will sign following Bellator 208?