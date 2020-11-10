Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Benson Henderson Returns Against Jason Jackson At Bellator 253

By Cole Shelton
Benson Henderson
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Benson Henderson is looking to get back into the win column.

Henderson, who is coming off a KO loss to Michael Chandler, is set to return on November 19 at Bellator 253 against Jason Jackson. Jackson announced the fight on Instagram and MMANews was able to confirm with promotional officials.

The fight will serve as the co-main event to the main event of A.J. McKee and Darrion Caldwell. It was also take place at welterweight.

Benson Henderson is no stranger to fighting at welterweight. He ended his UFC tenure at 170lbs and in his Bellator debut fought for the welterweight title. However, in his last seven fights, all of them have taken place at lightweight, including fighting for the lightweight title.

As mentioned, “Smooth” is coming off the loss to Chandler. Before that, he beat Myles Jury, Adam Piccolotti, Saad Awad, and Roger Huerta to rebound after back-to-back losses.

Jason Jackson, meanwhile, is currently 2-1 in Bellator and is the former LFA welterweight champion. Jackson also competed on the Contender Series but lost due to an ankle injury.

In his Bellator tenure, he lost a split decision to Ed Ruth in his debut and then beat Kiichi Kunimoto and Jordan Mein by decision.

Bellator 253 goes down on Thursday, November 19 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

