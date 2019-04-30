Benson Henderson Targets Gold Following Bellator 220 Win

Benson Henderson is riding a high following his third straight victory.

This past Saturday night (April 27), Henderson collided with Adam Piccolotti on the Bellator 220 main card. The back-and-forth affair was praised by fans for its exciting action. In the end, it was Henderson who walked out of the SAP Center with a split decision victory

Benson Henderson Wants Bellator Gold

Henderson has fallen short in his welterweight and lightweight title bouts under the Bellator banner. Speaking to reporters, Henderson said he’ll do whatever it takes to finally capture Bellator gold (via MMAJunkie.com):

“If I beat six, seven, eight, nine, 10 people to get the belt around my waist, fine by me. No problem. I’ll beat the entire roster on the way to getting the belt around my waist. And then I’ll get the belt around my waist and be like, ‘Oh, who are you going to face now? You’ve beaten everyone else.’ That’s your guys’ problem.”

With the win over Piccolotti, Henderson finds himself with a Bellator record of 4-3. At the age of 35, Henderson knows that the clock is ticking. Whether or not he can capture gold for another major promotion these days remains to be seen.