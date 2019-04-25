Benson Henderson On Avoiding UFC Politics: ‘Thank The Lord’

Benson Henderson feels a weight has been lifted off his shoulders since making his exit from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

For years, Henderson was under the Zuffa umbrella and won championships under the World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) and UFC banners. Despite the success, Henderson looked for opportunities elsewhere after a split decision victory over Jorge Masvidal. Henderson signed with Bellator and has gone 3-3 since.

Benson Henderson Glad To Avoid Politics

Henderson spoke to MMAFighting.com and he admitted that he was glad to leave behind one aspect of his professional mixed martial arts career:

“I thank the Lord I don’t have to deal with that part of the job. And I never really dealt with it in the first place, I wasn’t one of those guys that was like, ‘Aw, I gotta deal with this.’ But whatever, it’s like water off a duck’s back. It’s no big deal.

“But man, when you’re on a six-fight, seven-fight win streak and you can’t get a title shot call, or it just doesn’t go your way. There’s a bunch of stuff, but it’s just like the politics of it, you’re not known for what you do inside the cage. You’re more known for what you do outside the cage. That very much irks me, because I’m pretty boring outside the cage. I’m a blue collar, I go to work, I bust my ass in the gym, but I’m not somebody who’s going to say something outlandish just for the sake of getting a few more Twitter followers or I’m not gonna pose naked for more Instagram followers. I’m not one of those guys that says something stupid just for the sake of getting more attention.”

Henderson will compete on the Bellator 220 card this Saturday night (April 27). He will share the cage with Adam Piccolotti. Be sure to join us for the weigh-ins tomorrow and live coverage of the event on Saturday night.