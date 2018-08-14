Benson Henderson vs Saad Awad Booked For Bellator 208

Benson Henderson vs Saad Awad is a lock for Bellator 208.

MMAJunkie.com reports that a Bellator official has informed them that Henderson and Awad will clash inside the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY on Oct. 13. This is the same card headlined by a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix semifinal bout between Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen. The full card has not been finalized.

Benson Henderson vs Saad Awad – Recent Outings

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Henderson last competed back in April. He took on Roger Huerta at Bellator 196. Henderson emerged victorious via second-round submission. It was a much-needed win for “Bendo,” who dropped two straight bouts. He is now 2-3 under the Bellator banner.

As for Awad, he’s put together a four-fight winning streak. Like Henderson, Awad was looking to bounce back after losing two in a row. The “Assassin” picked up victories over Ryan Quinn, Zach Freeman, J.J. Ambrose, and Ryan Couture. Two of the four wins came by way of TKO.

