The UFC has big plans for 2020 and they are starting the year with their biggest draw making his long awaited return. At UFC 246 global superstar Conor McGregor takes on fellow fan favorite Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout.

McGregor has been out of action since he lost to current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov back in October of 2018. In that time he has been in the spotlight for several things outside of fighting. Punching elderly bar patrons, smashing cell phones, and sexual assault accusations to name a few. McGregor looks to turn a new leaf and get the focus back to fighting at UFC 246.

His opponent Donald Cerrone has been one of the most durable and fan friendly fighters in the UFC since joining the organization in 2011. The knock on Cerrone, self admittedly, has always been he doesn’t show up for the big fight. Odds for this fight suggest it will be much of the same at UFC 246. While many fans like Cerrone’s chances the experts at my top sports book did a comprehensive breakdown as to why Conor is such a big favorite.

Even with the odds falling where they have for this card PPV portion has a lot of close fights with three of the five being toss ups according to those ‘in the know’. With all of these fights being so close it wouldn’t be overly surprising to see the underdogs in these fights have some success.

Check out the complete list of fight odds for the entire PPV card as of 01/17/2020

· Conor McGregor (-335) vs Donald Cerrone (+255)

· Holly Holm (-140) vs Raquel Pennington (+110)

· Alexey Oleinik (+105) vs Maurice Greene (-135)

· Claudia Gadelha (-120) vs Alexa Grasso (-110)

· Anthony Pettis (+190) vs Diego Ferreira (-240)

All the fights go down at UFC 246 on Saturday, January 18th, 2019, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Main event starts at 10 p.m. ET LIVE on Pay-Per-View exclusively through ESPN+. Stick with MMANews for all your fight analysis and result needs