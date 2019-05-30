The UFC’s lightweight division already has a champion and interim champion but UFC 238 could produce the division’s next number 1 contender.

At UFC 238 on June 8th in Chicago, Illinois the UFC will have two titles on the line. Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight title against Jessica Eye and Henry Cejudo fights Marlon Moraes for the vacant bantamweight title. While both fights are sure to be exciting, the most anticipated fight of the night is between former interim champ Tony Ferguson and everyone’s favorite cowboy Donald Cerrone.

Ferguson, undefeated since 2012, looks to get past the issues that have plagued him the past few years. A serious leg injury and some concerns about his mental health have prohibited him from a shot at UFC gold. Cerrone on the other hand has been extremely active. UFC 238 will mark his fourth fight in just seven months. Last competing at UFC Ottawa on May 4th where he defeated Al Iaquinta.

Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is seemingly booked through the end of the year with bouts against Dustion Poirier and potentially George St. Pierre, but a dominating performance by with fighter could help them jump the line. Experts at SBD have Ferguson as a pretty heavy favorite at -200, with the underdog Cerrone coming in at +160. Regardless of who the favorite is on paper, this fight has the potential to be one of the best of 2019.

Check out the complete list of fight odds for the entire PPV card.

· Henry Cejudo (-105) vs Marlon Moraes (-125)

· Valentina Shevchenko (-1400) vs Jessica Eye (+750)

· Tony Ferguson (-200) vs Donald Cerrone (+160)

· Jimmie Rivera (+250) vs Peter Yan (-325)

· Tai Tuivasa (-185) vs Blagoy Ivanov (+150)

All the fights go down at UFC 238 on Saturday, June 8th, 2019, live from the United Center in Chicago, IL. Main event starts at 10 p.m. ET LIVE on Pay-Per-View exclusively through ESPN+.