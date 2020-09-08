Bethe Correia Announces Retirement Fight For December

It appears Bethe Correia isn’t done with the UFC after all – for now.

Following her July loss to Pannie Kianzad, it was reported that the UFC cut ties with the Brazilian veteran. However, per a report from MMA Fighting, Correia is now booked for the UFC’s December 5 show against Yanan Wu in what will be the final bout of her mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Correia confirmed the news on Instagram sharing a picture of herself with a signed bout agreement, along with a lengthy statement.

“Only a fighter knows the time to stop and follow other paths… Only a fighter and their allies know to tell apart the lies from the truth from what the media puts out. Yes! This will be my last fight and it could not be at any event other than the one and only @UFC Countless lies have been told out there, but I remained centered! I know who I am and I know my story.

“I have a strong and daring personality that has been the essence of my career and has added many rilvaries that strengthened Women’s MMA. What I leave behind me is my legacy of a fighter who has a bold posture, presentation and unique celebration style in the fighting world. A personality that makes many curious to know more about me. It’s not by chance that #betheeffect is out there. Love me or hate me, in the end everybody wanted to stop to watch me fight.

“I reached Pay Per View record numbers that back then had not been reached for many years. I have fought the very best and I always made the news. I am certain that I have left my mark and now it’s time to let a new generation arise. And I know that I have taught both good and bad lessons. My very last fight will be at the best in the whole world… Where I dreamed and seeked to fight.

“This December I will be in the UFC octagon. I will cherish every moment of it and I know I’ll miss it! I’m incredibly thankful to the UFC for the recognition of my career and history, they have never denied me a request.”

Correia saw great initial success during the beginning of her UFC run back in 2014. After three-straight wins she earned a shot at then-women’s bantamweight queen Ronda Rousey. The pair headlined the UFC 190 pay-per-view (PPV) which saw Rousey dispatch of Correia in only 34 seconds of the first round via knockout. Since, Correia has only gone 2-4 inside the Octagon, with one draw. She hopes to exit the UFC for the final time on December 5 with a win under her belt.