Bethe Correia Explains Why She Can’t Fight Tonya Evinger

Tonya Evinger is seeking a new opponent for UFC Sao Paulo.

Evinger was initially slated to fight Ketlen Vieira on the card. Unfortunately, Vieira was forced off the event with a knee injury that will require surgery. Don’t expect Bethe Correia to fill that void.

She told MMA Fighting today (Wed. August 29, 2018) that she declined to fight Evinger on the September 22nd card:

“I received an offer from the UFC,” Correia said. “But I have a surgery scheduled for next week to fix a little eye problem so I don’t have problems with doctors again for my next fight.”

Following her loss to Holly Holm in June of 2017, Correia required eye surgery. It was expected that she’d fight Irene Aldana at UFC 227 earlier this month, however, the UFC did not clear Correia.

Now, Correia will have eye surgery for a third time next week “but the time off is shorter this time. So I can come back to training and fight this year.”

Evinger still waits for a replacement opponent. She has only fought once in the UFC before, which was a featherweight loss to Cris Cyborg. Before that, Evinger had gone undefeated for six years.

Discussion: Who do you think should step in to fight Evinger in Brazil? Sound off in the comments!