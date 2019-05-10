Bethe Correia vs. Irene Aldana Promoted To UFC 237 Main Card

A women’s bantamweight clash between Bethe Correia and Irene Aldana has been promoted to the main card of UFC 237.

The pay-per-view portion of UFC 237 was supposed to start with a lightweight tilt between Francisco Trinaldo and Carlos Diego Ferreira. Plans went awry when Ferreira failed to tip the scales due to a weight cut gone wrong. Trinaldo made weight but the bout has been canceled.

Correia vs. Aldana Moves Up To UFC 237 Main Card

Correia vs. Aldana was scheduled for the ESPN portion of the UFC 237 prelims. That is no longer the case. ESPN’s Phil Murphy broke the news that the 135-pound clash will open up the PPV card:

#UFC237 bout order update:



new PPV fight (first of night)

• Irene Aldana vs Bethe Correia



added to ESPN prelims:

• Warlley Alves vs Sergio Moraes



First fight of night now at 6:30p ET on ESPN+ (@espnmma) — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) May 10, 2019

Corriea missed weight by five pounds, but the bout will go on as planned. As noted in the report, Warlley Alves vs. Sergio Moraes has been bumped up from the ESPN+ prelims to the ESPN prelims. MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC 237 tonight. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

UFC 237 will be headlined by a strawweight title bout between champion Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade. In the co-main event, middleweights Anderson Silva and Jared Cannonier will collide. Also set to share the Octagon will be featherweights Jose Aldo and Alex Volkanovski.