Bethe Correia Releases Statement Following UFC 227 Removal

Bethe Correia is out of UFC 227 and it didn’t take her long to explain why.

Correia was scheduled to meet Irene Aldana inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California this Saturday night (Aug. 4). The UFC announced that Correia had been pulled from the event. The timing is unfortunate as we’re in the thick of fight week.

Bethe Correia Releases Statement On UFC 227 Removal

Correia took to her Instagram account to explain the reasoning for her removal. It turns out that Correia didn’t have much of a say in the matter:

“I was surprised by the California Athletic Commission, stating that I couldn’t fight on Saturday because of vision problems. I came aware of my eyes issues. I went through several ophthalmologists part of the Brazilian Society of Ophthalmology. I took care of my health and my eye integrity, even being released by the doctors before the trip. I have current reports from three doctors who have been following me since the beginning, reporting that I am released to fight.”

Correia was hoping to rebound from a knockout loss to former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm. She has gone 1-3-1 in her last five outings. Correia hasn’t tasted victory since Sept. 2016.

UFC 227 will be headlined by a bantamweight title rematch between champion T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt. The co-main event will also see a title rematch. Flyweight king Demetrious Johnson puts his gold on the line against Henry Cejudo once again. Plus, featherweight action will be on display as Cub Swanson meets Renato Moicano. A strawweight tilt between Polyana Viana and JJ Aldrich will also be featured on the main card. Middleweights Thiago Santos and Kevin Holland will also collide.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 227 from the prelims to the main card. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight coverage.

Do you think Bethe Correia vs. Irene Aldana gets re-booked?