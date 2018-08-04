Betting Odds Have Conor McGregor as an Underdog For UFC 229

It’s early but the betting odds have Conor McGregor as an underdog going into his title bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov has been the fight fans have been clamoring for and it’s expected to bring in a significant amount of pay-per-view buys. Many believe the event will even break the UFC’s PPV record. With McGregor’s popularity and his bad blood with “The Eagle,” those predictions may very well come to fruition.

Early Odds Have Conor McGregor As An Underdog

It didn’t take long for betting odds to appear on Bovada. McGregor is listed as a +140 underdog. Nurmagomedov sits as a slight -175 favorite. It’s easy to see the odds shifting back and forth before the two clash.

During the UFC 25th Anniversary press conference in Los Angeles last night (Aug. 3), the bout was made official. McGregor and Nurmagomedov will clash inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 6. The bout will headline UFC 229. This will be McGregor’s fourth UFC title fight. He is 3-0 so far, capturing interim gold against Chad Mendes, unifying the featherweight title against Jose Aldo, and becoming the lightweight champion against Eddie Alvarez.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov has a stellar professional mixed martial arts record of 26-0. He’s beaten the likes of Edson Barboza, Michael Johnson, and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. “The Eagle” captured the UFC lightweight title when he defeated Al Iaquinta via unanimous decision at UFC 223.

Speaking of UFC 223, the event’s fight week is when the McGregor-Nurmagomedov feud got ugly. Following a media day session, McGregor and his group swarmed a bus holding red corner fighters. McGregor hurled a dolly and shattered a bus window. This was done in retaliation to Nurmagomedov and his group confronting Artem Lobov over comments he had made.

Are you surprised that Conor McGregor is an early underdog, or did you expect it?