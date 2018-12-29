Bevon Lewis Thinks Uriah Hall Wants Out Of The UFC

Bevon Lewis isn’t convinced that Uriah Hall has a desire to be in the UFC anymore. Lewis will go head-to-head with Hall in tonight’s UFC 232 pay-per-view (PPV). They will be competing on the UFC Fight Pass Exclusive prelims. Lewis is making his UFC debut in Inglewood, against a promotion veteran in Hall who has fought in the UFC 14 times.

The Jackson-Wink product is eager to step into the cage and make a name for himself with a potential win over a notable name in Hall. “Prime Time” has lost four of his last five fights, but he’s still one of the most dynamic strikers in the sport. By no means will this be an easy night at the office for Lewis.

However, Lewis feels that, at this point of his career, Hall has mentally checked out of mixed martial arts (MMA) and wants out of the UFC (via MMA Junkie):

“I feel like he wants to be on his way out,” Lewis said. “I’ve watched his career and you watch the interviews and you start realizing it’s not him. It’s not really his fault. He came to the UFC, he did his thing and now he’s ready to go.

What do you think about Lewis saying Hall wants out of the UFC?