“Big Baby” of Boxing Continues Reign of Terror

Reigning Heavyweight Boxing Champion Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller is dominating the industry. Brooklyn raised, he enters the ring with an aggressive demeanor and confident swagger. He brings his New York attitude into the ring which explains why he is a heavy hitter known for an undefeated spirit and awe-inspiring dominance.

On November 17, 2018, at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane , Kansas fans gathered to watch “Big Baby Miller” fight his impressive opponent, the unbeaten Bojdan Dinu. That night Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller crushed more than just Dinu’s ego. Packing a punch Miller delivered the news that there was only room for one undefeated Heavyweight Champion in this ring to Dinu, who suffered the loss.

Among the audience was legendary boxing announcer Michael Buffer and legendary boxer, Sugar Ray Leonard, witnessed the massacre with much enthusiasm as Miller continued on his path of destruction taking no prisoners.

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller maintains his status as undefeated Heavyweight Boxing Champion with a remarkable record of 23-0 and now he’s is just wondering who wants to be number 24. After celebrating the victory, Jarrell “Big Baby Miller” is back in the gym training proving to be a role model and true testament to the benefits of hard work and dedication.

You can follow the athlete’s latest triumph as his career continues to progress by following him on Instagram @bigbabymiller.