‘Big’ John McCarthy Calls Jon Jones An ‘Absolute Loser’ Outside The Cage

“Big” John McCarthy has hurled criticism towards Jon Jones following his DWI arrest.

On March 26, Jones found himself in jail. Albuquerque police found Jones inside a car with the engine on in the area of 3rd Street and Central Avenue. The cops on duty were responding to a criminal complaint of gunshots. Jones did poorly on a sobriety test and a breathalyzer revealed he was twice over the legal limit according to police.

‘Big’ John Scolds Jon Jones Over DWI Arrest

During a new edition of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy said that Jones has gone down the wrong path outside the Octagon (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Oh, he’s going to go. On this, guaranteed he’s going to have time that he’s sitting in a cell,” McCarthy said.

“When you do the fight game, you show how good you are. You are the yin and yang when it comes to your life and your fight ability. You are a world champion inside the cage. Outside the cage, you’re an absolute loser.”

Once Jones was in handcuffs, police found a handgun under the driver seat. In addition, an open bottle of Recuerdo was found behind the passenger seat. As a result, Jones is being charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container. While Bernalillo County jail records indicate Jones has been released, he is scheduled for a bond arraignment court date on April 9 according to TMZ Sports.

Jones has had his share of run-ins with the law in the past. The two big ones occurred in 2012 and 2015. “Bones” crashed his Bentley into a telephone pole back in 2012 and was charged with DUI. Jones then had a hit-and-run incident in 2015, which led to him being stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title during his first reign. “Bones” was given 18-months probation in the latter case.