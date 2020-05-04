‘Big’ John McCarthy Feels Second Attempt At UFC 249 Will Be Smooth

“Big” John McCarthy has a far more positive outlook on the UFC’s second attempt to hold their next pay-per-view.

UFC 249 is scheduled to take place this Saturday night (May 9). In the main event, Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will collide for the interim lightweight title. The co-main event will see Henry Cejudo put his bantamweight gold up for grabs when he meets Dominick Cruz.

‘Big’ John Thinks Second Go At UFC 249 Is Far Better

April 18 was the original date for UFC 249 before the coronavirus pandemic took effect. Despite shutdowns across the globe, UFC president Dana White kept pushing to hold the event on that day. He was even planning to avoid adhering to the California State Athletic Commission and a stay-at-home order by going on tribal land. The event was postponed due to pressure from ESPN, Disney, and the state of California.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, “Big” John McCarthy said now that Florida has opened the door for the promotion, and UFC 249 will adhere to an athletic commission, he has a more positive outlook on the second attempt.

“The UFC as a promotion, look, they’re a great promotion. I would never sit there and say they’re not. And I know people that they use as medical advisors – Jeff Davidson is their chief guy that they go to and he’s a guy I’ve worked with as a ringside physician for years in Nevada, and he’s fantastic. He’s a great guy and I know that he’s putting together a plan and I know he’s going to be working with a guy called Don Moosie who is a physician in Florida who is also the president of the Ringside Physicians Association. So they’re doing everything that they can to make this as functionally safe as possible. Does that mean they can cover every little gnat’s ass there is? No. That’s impossible unless they put people into quarantines for weeks before, and then weeks after. It’s a position where you can only go so far.

“But I believe they’re going to be doing all the right things for the officials, I believe they’ll be doing all the right things for the fighters, and there comes a point where you’ve got to start to try to move forward. And I think that, after waiting what they’ve waited, I think this is a good time, and the athletic commission in Florida is able and willing to do it, so I think anybody that asks me about doing this show, I would tell them, ‘Go do it.’ (The) prior show? ‘Don’t do it.’”

