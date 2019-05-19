Highlights: Billy Joe Saunders Captures WBO Super Middleweight Title

Earlier today (Sat. May 18, 2019) Billy Joe Saunders captured the WBO Super Middleweight Title in England. Saunders took on Shefat Isufi, and the pair went all 12 rounds in their main event from the Lamex Stadium in Stevenage.

However, Saunders was the superior boxer on the night, taking home a lopsided unanimous decision victory. Saunders also took home the vacant WBO Super Middleweight Championship in the process. Now that Saunders has re-captured super middleweight gold, it opens up the door for bigger fights down the road.

Many fans would love to see Saunders take on middleweight king and WBA (regular) Super Middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez at some point. Check out highlights from Saunders and his championship performance in England against Isufi below: