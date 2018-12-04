Michael Bisping Feels Israel Adesanya Would Be An Easy Fight For Him

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Michael Bisping believes Israel Adesanya would be the perfect match-up for him if he were still fighting.

Adesanya is set to clash with Anderson Silva on Feb. 9. The bout will be a part of the main card of UFC 234. The event is set to take place inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Michael Bisping Believes He’d Have An Easy Time Against Israel Adesanya

During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping had quite the take on Adesanya. He believes “The Last Stylebender” would be an easy fight for him (via MMAFighting.com):

“I like Israel Adesanya but I’ll tell you something, if there’s one person if you asked me who I want to fight right now, it would be Israel. When I look at him – listen, he’s good, he’s great, but I’m sorry, I’m not buying it. I’m not saying I’m not impressed. I’m on the hype train. He’s good, he’s beating people. He’s beating the Marvin Vettoris of the world. He had a good win against Derek Brunson but Derek Brunson looked like sh*t. He was terrified. I think I would have an easy time with him. Just saying, just throwing it out there.”

Bisping retired after being knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum in late 2017. While it doesn’t appear that Bisping is hinting at a return, he doesn’t seem fully on board with Adesanya until he faces elite-level competition.

Do you think Israel Adesanya would’ve had a difficult time against Michael Bising?